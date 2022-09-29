Napoli to sell Victor Osimhen to Manchester United if …

Napoli will be open to selling their striker, Victor Osimhen to Manchester United in 2023 if the Old Trafford side meet their condition.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man United manager Erik ten Hag has a slim chance of signing the Nigerian international except the Red Devils bid 100million euros (around £86million).

Man United have long indicated interest in the 23-year-old with rumours strong in the just concluded summer transfer of a swap deal involving him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Writing in his blog, Romano said: “A new striker will be one of the top targets for Manchester United in 2023.

“It was a priority for summer 2022, but Ten Hag wanted to invest big money on Antony and this is why the plan changed, so Manchester United will consider the opportunities in 2023.

“Rumours of Victor Osimhen are not confirmed as Napoli have no intention to sell him, unless they receive an official bid of more than €100m so it looks extremely unlikely.

“It’s still an open situation for Man United… (they) will take time before deciding on the next big investment.”