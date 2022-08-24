Newcastle agree £59 million Alexander Isak transfer

Newcastle are closing in on the club-record signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, after having a £59 million offer accepted by the Liga side.

The Magpies are edging closer to the marquee signing of Isak, who is set to be confirmed as a Newcastle player in the coming days.

The Premier League side have had a £59 million ($69m) offer for the striker accepted, according to report.

The deal will be made official once the final details have been ironed out between all parties, but personal are reportedly already agreed.

La Real have been weighing up whether to sanction Isak’s big-money departure for some time, and they have finally given the green light. To soften the blow, they will receive 10% of any future transfer fee that Isak commands.

Isak could be available for Newcastle’s trip to Molineux to face Wolves on Sunday. If not, he is likely to make his debut next Wednesday when the Magpies take on Liverpool at Anfield.