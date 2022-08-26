Newcastle boss confirms club closing in on Alexander Isak signing

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed the club are closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international is poised to move to St James’ Park on a club-record deal of £60million, showing a major statement of intent from the Saudi owners.

While yet to be officially confirmed, Howe expressed his confidence on pushing the deal over the line when speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Wolves.

“It’s not completed. We hope to get it done,” he said, adding he hopes Isak could yet make his debut this weekend.

“Yes, fingers crossed. There’s no guarantee with these things because we’re in other people’s hands, but hopefully.”

The imminent signing of Isak comes amid another injury blow for Callum Wilson, who has scored twice in three Premier League games this season but is facing another spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

“We don’t believe it to be serious – we’re hopeful that Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks,” Howe added.

“But naturally we reacted slightly off that in terms of we were always looking for an attacking player, but it changed our focus maybe slightly on the type.

“But we’re delighted to hopefully sign Alex, who will be a big player for us.”