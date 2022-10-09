NFF celebrates Asisat Oshoala at 28

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has felicitated with Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala on her 28th birthday.

The NFF celebrated the Barcelona Femeni star on the social media on Sunday.

“Happy birthday to 5 time Africa Women Player of the year, @AsisatOshoala. We wish you all the best today and always 🎂🥂,”reads the tweet on the Nigeria Football Federation Twitter handle.

Oshoala is Africa’s most decorated women’s footballer.

The striker has won Africa Women’s Cup of Nations thrice with Nigeria.

She has also won league titles in Nigeria, China and Spain.

Oshoala is also the only African woman to have won the UEFA Women’s Champions League.