NFF congress fixes date for election

The 44-man Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has fixed September 30 for the election into the board of the football house.

The Congress in an Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Lagos on Thursday, rejected September 20 which was the proposed date for the election, but adopted the original date, September 30.

The tenure of the present board which is supposed to end on September 20 has thus been extended to September 30 when the electoral congress will hold in a venue to be decided later.

At the time of this report, it has been leaked that Edo State is being tipped to host the election congress. Also at the time of the report, both the Electoral Committee and Appeal Committee were being Constituted.