NFF: Electoral committee rolls out timetable for federation elections

The NFF Electoral Committee 2022 released the timetable for the elections, which are scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, in Benin City, Edo State.

The nomination, endorsement, and return of forms for a new NFF Executive Committee to replace the Amaju Pinnick board, which has served for eight years, will begin on Monday, August 29. This process will last until Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The screening of candidates will be within two days–Friday and Saturday, 9 and 10 September. On Monday, 12 September, the Electoral Committee will release the names of candidates that scaled.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the screening procedure may file protests between Monday, 12 September and Thursday, 15 September, with the hearing and determination of the appeals taking place on Friday, September and Saturday, 16 and 17 September, 12 noon daily.

The Electoral Committee will release the final list of successful candidates for the elections on Monday, 19 September, with campaigning beginning on Tuesday, 20 September, and ending at midnight on Thursday, 29 September, 2022.