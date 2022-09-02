NFF presidential aspirants rise to five

With the collection of form of interest for the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) election lifted on Monday, the number of aspirants for the post has swelled up to five. CAF Security Chief, Christian Emeruwa was the first person to picktheformonMonday, theday collection of forms was lifted.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peterside Idah and Imo State Football Association (FA) Chairman, Amanze Uchegbulam were also seen in Abuja to purchase the form to contest for the vacant NFF top job position.

The form is now being sold for Four hundred thousand (N400,000) Naira, same price it was four years ago. Long-serving football administrator, Uchegbulam, 74, was NFF 1st Vice President to Sani Lulu between 2010 and 2014, while PetersideIdah, who is now based in South Africa, has led an aggressive campaign to replace Amaju Pinnick as NFF President.

Emeruwa has been very visible since April 2022, when he declared his ambition to be the next NFF President.

Also, former General Secretary, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Musa Amadu, has declared his candidacy for the elective office of the President of the NFF.

Amadu, who was the NFF General Secretary from July 2010 to March 2015, threw his hat into the ring at Sandralia Hotel, Abuja And on Tuesday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 1st vice-president, Barrister Seyi Akinwumi, formally declared his intention to contest for the position of the president of the federation.

And like Amadu’s declaration, it was a gathering of the major football stakeholders ranging from the administrators to the ex-internationals and the state Football Association in the country with two NFF presidential aspirants Barrister Musa Amadu and ex-international Peterside Idah gracing the declaration of Akinwunmi.