NFF: Shuaibu Gara-Gombe urges electoral committee to release guidelines

Former Gombe State Football Association Chairman, Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) electoral committee to release its guidelines.

Gara-Gombe who has shown interest in the presidency of NFF said the release of the guidelines would help contestants like him to unveil their plans.

“I am yet to see the guidelines for the election. So, when the guidelines are out and also I will like to see if the fundamental recommendations of the master plan are committee reports can be implemented before the election,” he said

“This will determine whether or not I will make a declaration but what I am doing now is interested, to be part of the electoral process.

“I hope this will put rest to my decision to use Nigeria Football Association (NFA) instead of NFF,” he added.

Specifically, he queried the existence of NFF which he said was not stated in the legal document of football in the country.

“This is the banner for my to-be or not-to-be contest or participation in the electoral process of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA),” he explained

“ A few hours ago, I received calls and personal messages that why did I use NFA instead of NFF?

“Some even thought it was a printer error or describe it as a devil’s workshop. I will like to say there is nothing like a printing error, there is nothing like the devil’s workshop, it was deliberate.

“As far as I am concerned, there is nothing like NFF. What we have in Nigeria is NFA. “

He continued:“For those who have the chance of history and knowledge on what happened about the NFA/NFF issue. There are court orders that describe NFA and NFF to be illegal that are not known to Nigerian laws.

“There must be a country before an association and anything under the sun or the roof of Nigeria must submit itself to the constitution of Nigeria. Until the day or time that the custodian of our constitution pronounces that NFA is not known to law.

“ What is known in the Nigerian constitution is NFA. I will continue to name it as NFA, these are my reasons. The banners you have seen all over the place, there is a caveat to it,” he added.