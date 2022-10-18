NFF supremo urges club owners to rejig NPFL

Newly elected President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau stressed the urgent need to institute a better –packaged, fulfilling and more fruitful Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) that will germinate a more beneficial football economy for all stakeholders.
Gusau made this known in a meeting yesterday with owners of clubs in the elite League and stakeholders of the NFF.
In their part, the NPFL club owners, while congratulating the NFF president on his victory, pledged their total support to the Board on any steps it will take to ensure that the Nigeria Professional Football League really begins to live up to the name of a professional league in every sense of the word.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Brendan Rodgers storms out of press conference following ‘disrespectful’ question
- Liverpool planning surprise move for Barcelona midfielder
- Kylian Mbappe: I’ve no plans to quit Paris Saint-Germain
- Jose Mourinho to close his first 2023 signing
- Antoine Griezmann begs for forgiveness from Atletico fans
- Oliver Kahn: Sadio Mane only had eyes for Bayern this summer
- Rasheedat Ajibade hits four as Atletico Madrid cruise to 5-0 win
- Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault
- Real Madrid boss: Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga
- Antonio Rudiger ready for return despite 20 stitches on head injury
They later identified lack of sponsorship and insufficient funding, No TV broadcast or coverage, poor officiating, poor infrastructure and incompetent administrators as some of the problems plaguing the NPFL.
They also called on the NFF President to set up a small committee of football experts to look into the former League Management Committee (LMC) and the current Interim Management Committee (IMC) and come up with a functional governance structure to drive the NPFL for the good and development of football in Nigeria and for the benefit of all major football stakeholders.