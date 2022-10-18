NFF supremo urges club owners to rejig NPFL

Newly elected President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau stressed the urgent need to institute a better –packaged, fulfilling and more fruitful Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) that will germinate a more beneficial football economy for all stakeholders.

Gusau made this known in a meeting yesterday with owners of clubs in the elite League and stakeholders of the NFF.

In their part, the NPFL club owners, while congratulating the NFF president on his victory, pledged their total support to the Board on any steps it will take to ensure that the Nigeria Professional Football League really begins to live up to the name of a professional league in every sense of the word.

They later identified lack of sponsorship and insufficient funding, No TV broadcast or coverage, poor officiating, poor infrastructure and incompetent administrators as some of the problems plaguing the NPFL.

They also called on the NFF President to set up a small committee of football experts to look into the former League Management Committee (LMC) and the current Interim Management Committee (IMC) and come up with a functional governance structure to drive the NPFL for the good and development of football in Nigeria and for the benefit of all major football stakeholders.