Nick Pope: Newcastle making my dreams come true

Newcastle United shot stopper Nick Pope admits he always dreamed of playing for a club of this stature.

The Magpies have made an outstanding start to the season under manager Eddie Howe.

Pope has been immense as their no.1 shot stopper, and is now looking to play for England at the World Cup as well.

“It was a dream of mine to sign a club like this,” Pope told Amazon Sport.

“I played in the Premier League for six years with Burnley and you want to push yourself as far as you can as a footballer as it’s a short career.

“So, as soon as I heard I had the opportunity to come here, I was over the moon and I wanted to hit the ground running. I really wanted to come to this football club at this moment. Ever since I’ve played at the top level, I didn’t want to just play to survive.

“You want to play, make your mark when you’re in a top team. When you want to be in a top team, there are certain things you’ve got to do, since I’ve walked through the door, we have worked on it.”

“The lads in front of me, it’s a credit to them,” he added on his teammates.

“They’ve looked after me ever so well since I’ve come to the football club and, like you see tonight, are well-drilled, with great attitude and off-the-ball work.

“I don’t think anyone was naive to the fact that there is a different style of play and maybe there are a few different things that are expected of me. But that’s something I wanted to be a part of.

“Ever since I’ve come here we’ve had a great core of players that have been here a while. Their character has allowed me to settle in – I did not feel like the new boy at school for very long.”