Nico Williams: I want to play for Spain, not Ghana

Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams, has insisted that his interest is to be with the Spanish football team and not his native country, Ghana.

The 20-year-old reiterated his decision to choose Spain over Ghana, while he said I ‘wanted to be here.’

His brother, Inaki had already declared publicly to play for the Black Stars and went on to make his debut in the friendly clash against Brazil where Ghana lost 3-0.

After making his debut for Spain in their 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League, Williams restated his choice to ignore Ghana for the 2010 World Cup champions.

“I have always been clear that I wanted to be here and I am very happy that Luis Enrique has given me this opportunity,” said Williams.

“I hope to take advantage of it. As everyone knows, I want to be with the Spanish team and be better, show that I’m worth being here.”

Williams will be hoping to make the starting line-up in a winner-takes-it-all clash against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.