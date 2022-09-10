Ex-Nigeria U-20 star: Graham Potter the best coach

Former Flying Eagles striker, Alhaji Gero, has congratulated Graham Potter over his appointment as Chelsea’s new manager.

Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea’s new manager on Thursday after leaving Brighton to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Potter agreed a five-year contract to take charge of the Premier League club, who praised his “progressive football and innovative coaching”.

The Kano-state born striker played under Potter for two seasons during his stint at Swedish club, Osterstund

Potter took the Swedish club from the fourth division to a victory at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal in the Europa League with Hero actively involved in the conquest.

Gero scored 12 goals and assisted 6 in his two seasons at the Swedish club and was his best return under any manager in his career.

The 28-year-old forward took to his Instagram page to congratulate Potter.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the best coach in the world. Wishing you all the best at Chelsea.”

Potter takes over from Thomas Tuchel who spent two seasons at the club and got dismissed following a poor start to the season that was climaxed by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.