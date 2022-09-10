Football

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi joins South African side Sekhukhune United

September 10, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has continued his good run of form between the sticks as he kept his fourth consecutive clean sheet in the league when Kaizer Chiefs ran out 2-0 winners against Chippa United in an ABSA Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

Free agent Daniel Akpeyi has joined South Africa Premier League club, Sekhukhune United.

The Nigeria goalkeeper signed a one-year contract with the option of another year.

The 36-year-old was released by another South African club, Kaizer Chiefs at the end of July.

The veteran goalie had been training on his own, with the help of TS Galaxy goalkeeper coach and compatriot Greg Etafia since leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

Akpeyi will battle Zambia’ s Toaster Nsabata and Ali Bangare of Ivory Coast for the number one spot at Sekhukhune United

Sekhuhune United currently occupy 14th position on the South Africa Premier League table with six points from seven games.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Kubwa community alerts FCTA over insecurity, bad roads

Related Stories