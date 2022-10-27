Nigeria set to secure future of Arsenal youngster Tim Akinola

Nigeria is set to cap-tie Arsenal youngster Tim Akinola after Folarin Balogun indicated an interest in playing international football for them.
The African nation narrowly missed out on qualifying for the World Cup to Ghana, but they remain one of the continent’s powerhouses and will rise again.
They have been targeting some English players who have their heritage recently and Akinola is set to play for one of their teams.
A report on All Nigeria Soccer reveals the midfielder is set to be named in the Nigerian under23 team for their match against Tanzania.
It reveals he has been training with the team for three days now and is set to make his debut in the fixture.
It is the dream of every footballer to play for their country and Akinola will be delighted with this invitation.
He is now close to playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria because if he does well for their Olympic team, he will earn a promotion to the senior side.
Balogun has also indicated that he might honour an invitation to the Nigerian national team if he is called to wear their green and white jersey.
