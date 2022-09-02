Nigeria once again shunned as FIFA names referees for U17 Women

There is no Nigerian referee in the list of referees released by FIFA for the Women U17 World Cup coming up in India.

FIFA released a list of 61 officials to take charge of the cadet women World Cup with Morocco and Mauritania getting slot each for centre referees.

Despite the fact that Nigerian referees have recently shown glimpse of hope internationally, particularly in Africa, FIFA did not select any of them for the tournament.

FIFA-badged referees, Ndidi Madu and Mimisen Iyorhe made the initial pre-selection.

The duo of Karboubi Bouchra of Morocco and Rivet Maria of Mauritania were the two center referees selected from Africa, while Jeroumi Fatiha and Hamdi Soukaira both Moroccans as well as Victoire Queency of Mauritania and Atef Said Yara of Egypt are appointed assistant referees.

Breakdown of the list shows 14 women referees, 28 women assistant referees, three support referees and 16 video match officials for the tournament due to commence next month.

Africa is represented by eight referees in the competition, which will deploy VAR technology for the first time at a U-17 FIFA women’s youth competition.