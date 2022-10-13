Nigeria withdraw from Beach Soccer AFCON

Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles will not compete at the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.
This is as a result of the country’s withdrawal from the competition to be hosted by Mozambique.
Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released a revised fixture for the competition.
The withdrawal of Nigeria will see seven teams now compete for the ultimate prize at the fifth edition tournament.
Hosts Mozambique, Malawi and Morocco are the three (3) teams in Group A.
Meanwhile four teams make up Group B. These are Senegal, Uganda, Madagascar, and Egypt.
The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will kick off on 21 October at Vilankulos Arena with a match between hosts Mozambique, 2021 AFCON runners-up, and Malawi whose participation is the first time.
The Beach Soccer AFCON final will take place on 28 October.