Nigerian government to assist ailing former Eagles star Henry Nwosu

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has expressed sadness over ill-health of former Green Eagles star, Henry Nwosu, saying efforts are already on to assist the 1980 AFCON winner to get back to good health as soon as possible.
Dare said: “I empathize with our dear Henry Nwosu and his family, at a time like this. Already, efforts are on-going to reach him. We respect him as one who flew the flag of the country high and a legend of the National Team.”
The Sports Minister, through his Ministry, has reached out to ex Internationals, who needed help in the past and promised that Henry Nwosu will also get the assistance of the Ministry.
“We respect and honour the labour of our heroes, past and present, and so we have assisted them before and Henry Nwosu will not be left out of it.”
The Ministry, has in the past reached out to the families of past national heroes such as Sunday Bada, Ali Jeje, Sam Okwaraji, Rashidi Yekini and Kadiri Ikhana, and a few others. The Minister has expanded his personal funds in this area.
Dare mentioned that one of the reasons he initiated the Athletes Welfare Scheme (AWS) was to look after the well-being of ex-Internationals.
He wished Nwosu a quick recovery and enjoined all Nigerians to pray for him at this time.
“I pray for a quick recovery for Nwosu and call on all Nigerians to put him in their prayers at this time,” the Minister said.
Henry Nwosu is one of the youngest players to win the AFCON, after the 1980 triumph with the Green Eagles. He has also worked with almost all the age grade national teams in Nigeria.
