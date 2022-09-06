Nigerian midfielder reveals why he joined Club Brugge ahead of AC Milan

Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika has revealed the reason behind his decision to join Club Brugge.

Onyedika was courted by Serie A champions, AC Milan but he opted for a move to Belgium.

Former European champions, Milan wanted him to replace Ivory Coast star Franck Kessie, who dumped them for Barcelona at the end of last season.

Club Brugge paid €10m to secure the services of the talented midfielder, who penned a five-year contract.

“I chose Club Brugge because they are the best team in Belgium and because they want to win everything,” Onyedika told Voetbal Nieuws.

“I also want to win everything, so that’s a good combination. I have also heard that Club Brugge has the best supporters in Belgium.”

The 21-year-old was named the best young player in Denmark last season.