Football

Nigerian striker John Ejoor joins Austrian side SV Seekirchen

September 24, 2022
Adegboyega Olowoporuko
Former Vandrezzer FC Striker John Ejoor has secured a move to Austrian club SV Seekirchen.

Former Vandrezzer FC striker John Ejoor has secured a move to Austrian club SV Seekirchen.

The Nigeria played for Ladan Boso’s U-20 team.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

John moved from Vandrezzer FC in Nigeria after expiration of his loan deal.

The former Rolly FC hitman was a part of the Nigeria Flying Eagles squad that prepared for the U-20 WAFU B Championship in 2022.

The Nigerian finest forward has been featured in two games for his new club at Austria, SV Seekirchen winning one game and drawing

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Reports: Manchester United agree £85 million deal for Ajax winger Antony

Related Stories