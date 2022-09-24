Nigerian striker John Ejoor joins Austrian side SV Seekirchen

Former Vandrezzer FC striker John Ejoor has secured a move to Austrian club SV Seekirchen.

The Nigeria played for Ladan Boso’s U-20 team.

John moved from Vandrezzer FC in Nigeria after expiration of his loan deal.

The former Rolly FC hitman was a part of the Nigeria Flying Eagles squad that prepared for the U-20 WAFU B Championship in 2022.

The Nigerian finest forward has been featured in two games for his new club at Austria, SV Seekirchen winning one game and drawing