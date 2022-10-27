Nigeria’s Efe Ambrose joins sixth Scottish club

Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose has found himself a club in Scotland after signing a short-term deal with Greenock Morton.

The 33-year-old, who also featured for Hibs, has been without a club since leaving St Johnstone in the summer. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline but couldn’t help them avoid relegation to League One. The Nigerian had been training with Hamilton since the summer to keep fit, but has now completed a move to Championship rivals Morton, signing a contract until the end of the season.

A club statement read: “Greenock Morton are delighted to announce the signing on Efe Ambrose on a deal until the end of the season. Efe joins the team as a highly experienced defender playing almost 200 games in the Scottish Premiership where he won the league with Celtic on four occasions and making just under 50 appearances for his national team where he was part of the Nigeria side that lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013.”

It’s the sixth Scottish club Ambrose has represented. Ambrose first joined Celtic from Israeli outfit Ashdod in 2012 and helped the club reach the Champions League last 16 the following year. After falling out of favour under Brendan Rodgers, Ambrose reunited with former Celtic boss Neil Lennon at Hibs in January 2017, initially on loan and then on a permanent deal.

He quit Easter Road after two years in January 2019 and spent six months at Derby County before returning north with Livingston, who released him at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Ambrose played a handful of games with St Johnstone before a short stint at Dunfermline.