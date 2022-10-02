Nigeria’s Umar Sadiq vows to return stronger from injury

Umar Sadiq has vowed to bounce back stronger from the injury that halted his campaign.

Sadiq has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in Real Sociedad’s LaLiga clash at Getafe last month.

The Nigeria international, who underwent surgery a few days later, is currently going through a rehabilitation process.

The striker took to social media to show his appreciation for the support he has received so far.

“Every day is a blessing and an opportunity, and I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you for the love and care you have shown me, for me it is just time to rest a bit and come back stronger. The best is yet to come,” he said.