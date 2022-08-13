Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium ready for use in September – Contractor

Mike Adamu, the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the construction firm handling the renovation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, has said that the facility will be ready for use for the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) competition.

Adamu made this known to newsmen in Enugu on Friday, saying that the project would be completed before the new season to ensure that Rangers FC Supporters watched their darling club at the facility.

He said the construction workers were back in town and promised that Rangers International would prosecute their home games in the stadium.

Adamu told newsmen that the renovation and reconstruction works at the stadium was 80 per cent complete, with just the laying of the grass left.

While explaining the reason behind the delay, Adamu said the construction firm encountered several challenges at the sea port.

He thanked the government and people of Enugu State, soccer lovers and sports enthusiasts for their patience and understanding.

Newsmen report that the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is being rehabilitated by Reforms Sports West Africa Limited which specialises in the construction of sports facilities.

The Anambra Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Manfred Nzekwe, reaffirmed that the renovation work at the stadium remained the top priority of the government.