Football

Nottingham Forest agree £20 million deal for Emmanuel Dennis

August 13, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
Everton has joined Spanish side Villarreal in a battle to sign Emmanuel Dennis as a replacement for Richarlison who left to join Tottenham Hotspurs.

Nottingham Forest have agreed to a £20 million deal with Watford for striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Forest have been on a massive recruitment drive following promotion to the Premier League.

They are still keen to improve Steve Cooper’s squad to ensure the club does not return straight back to the Championship.

The Nigerian scored 10 league goals in 35 appearances for Watford last season.

But he only scored two in his final 17 games as the Hornets were relegated.

He has started both of Watford’s games so far this term but is yet to find the net.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Newcastle offer £50 million for James Maddison

Related Stories