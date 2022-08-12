Nottingham Forest table initial bid for Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis looks set to join compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest as the Reds have made an opening bid for the Super Eagles forward.

Forest’s Steve Cooper wants the Watford striker to increase his striking options after signing Awoniyi from Union Berlin on a then record deal worth £17.5m in July.

The two clubs are in advanced talks over a deal for Dennis and there is optimism from all involved it will get completed.

Forest are prepared to pay £20m for the Nigeria international, who has only been at Vicarage Road for one season.

Watford signed Dennis last summer from Club Brugge for around £3m and he was a hit during his first season in England.

Despite the Hornets suffering relegation from the Premier League, the 24-year-old managed to score 10 goals.

Dennis has attracted interest from plenty of clubs this summer, including Everton and Villarreal, but Forest are the first ones to make a concrete offer.

The Nigerian is keen on the move to the Midlands as he wants to test himself in the Premier League again.