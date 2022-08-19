Nottingham Forest’s Emmanuel Dennis reveals his football idol

Nottingham Forest’s new arrival Emmanuel Dennis has revealed that Brazil legend Ronaldinho was his footballing idol growing up.

Dennis joined The Reds from Watford last week, arriving at The City Ground from Vicarage Road on the back of scoring 10 goals in 33 Premier League starts last season.

The exciting forward vows to entertain Forest fans with his pace and skill, taking inspiration from his childhood hero Ronaldinho.

“My idol growing up was Ronaldinho,” the 24-year-old said. “He’s the reason I’m a footballer today.

“I just love everything about that guy and his talent with a football inspires me a lot. When I play, I just like to entertain people and have fun.

“I really like to nutmeg people. I had the most nutmegs in Europe last season which was crazy.

“I just love to have fun on the pitch, but I also want to score goals and add assists.

“I don’t really set targets, I just like to go and play and express myself.”