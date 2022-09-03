Oprah Winfrey, Tiger Woods, others congratulate Serena Williams on legendary career

Following Serena Williams’ defeat at the US Open on Friday, several of her prominent supporters and fellow sportsperson have come out to shower praises on the tennis champion.

Billionaire and TV host, Oprah Winfrey shared a throwback picture of Williams via her Twitter page and wrote, “25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever! @serenawilliams #USOpen.”

Golf legened, Tiger Woods, who was captured hailing Serena during her games also tweeted on Saturday, “@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!”

Iconic basketball player, LeBron James, posted a video on the his Twitter page when he hailed the 23-times grand slam winner.

“You’re a GOAT. What you’ve done for the sport of tennis, what you’ve done for women and what you’ve done for the category of sport is unprecedented, period,” he said.

He added, “It was an honour to watch your journey, to watch you conquer all the goals you ever set, to see you break records, to see you just be amazing on the tennis court and also off it.”

“Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet, her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues. #serena #USOpen,” former world number 1 in Tennis, Bille Jean King, also tweeted.

The former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, wrote on Twitter, “Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!

“How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend—and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”

Newsmen report that Serena Williams suffered a likely career-ending defeat when she was knocked out of the US Open on Friday by Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 23-time Grand Slam title winner and six-time champion in New York, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.

Williams, announced via an Instagram post in August that “the countdown has begun” to her retirement from the sport.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun.

“I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks,” she wrote.