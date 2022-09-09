Osinachi Ohale: Super Falcons gave USA too much respect

Super Falcons defender, Osinachi Ohale, said the United States bettered Nigeria’s senior national team, especially in the first game because they gave the reigning World Champions too much respect.

Ohale in a post-match press conference stated that they realized they had to play their game irrespective of the opponents they were up against when they returned from the halftime pep talk of the first game and that they stuck to that in the second game to much success.

She praised the team for the improved performance against the USA on Tuesday and charged that they must continue in that routine in their subsequent games.

“We gave them too much respect to the United States, especially in the first half of the first game. We decided to play our game in the second half like we ought to have played,” Ohale told journalists.

“We kept the ball and chased the ball too. We brought the performance of the second half of the last game and carried it over to the second game. You all saw what happened. We didn’t come here to look at their faces. They may be world champions but we showed them we could play as well.”