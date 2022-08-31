Paris Saint-Germain sign Fabian Ruiz from Napoli on five-year deal

Paris Saint-Germain announced Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 26, has joined the club and signed a contract until 2027.

Fabián Ruiz joins Paris Saint-Germain on permanent deal from Napoli, €21.5m fee plus solidarity payment.

Fabian Ruiz is a Spanish international, can play as center midfielder, attacking mf, defending mf and other positions.

He joined Napoli in the summer of 2018 for a fee of 30 million euros.

In more than four seasons in Italy, he made 166 appearances, contributed 22 goals and 15 assists.

Fabian Ruiz made his international debut in June 19 after a good performance at Napoli.

He has scored one goal in 15 appearances for the Matadors so far.

He said: “I’m very happy to sign for PSG. It is a joy for me to start this new stage of my career. I am proud to arrive in one of the best clubs in Europe with the best players in the world.”