Patrice Evra rapped over Senegal confession

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has come under heavy criticism from a section of fans after he confessed he would have chosen to play for Senegal instead of France if he had the opportunity.

While on a recent tour of Ghana to launch his book, the 41-year-old, who played as a left-back for France at senior level despite hailing from the West African nation, regretted the decision in a meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“If I could go back in time, I will choose to represent the country of my birth, Senegal, instead of France,” he said, adding: “I was born in Dakar but grew up in France.

“One of the painful lessons I learnt with this choice is when you play good and win, you are celebrated as French; when the team lose, you are singled out as Senegalese.”

His confession has opened up a debate on social media with many supporters questioning Evra why he could not make his statement public while playing for France and had to wait until he hung up his boots.

“These guys always say the same thing after retirement as if they didn’t make their own decisions,” Lazzie Hacha started the debate while responding to a post on the GOAL Africa Facebook page while Ochai Solomon opined: “Too late to say that Evra. Our Africa shall be great again, trust me.”

Owoahene Kotoko wrote: “Just because he’s in Africa. He thinks we’re not smart,” while Fabian Omeoga claimed: “They always say this same lie after retirement,” adding: “Only gullible people will believe him.”

“When they feel unwanted at their retirement from these Western countries then they are acting like they care,” added Nevergiveup Newguy while Ajibodu Bashir opined: “Crying over the spilt milk, some have made the same mistake before him and some are making the same mistake they’ll only realise after the damage.”

Aleeyou Saidu Modibbo posed a question to Evra: “Was he forced? Why didn’t he think before making a decision?” while Obed Kesse opined: “He knew this from the beginning, he just wanted the best option to fame. I don’t fault him. My problem is they talking about choosing Africa after they retire.”

Kweku Dennis said: “And he wants us to believe it,” while Vincent Brian posed: “Who will fall for these lies Evra?”

Salawu Temitayo Oluwaseun moved to defend Evra: “It’s an honest exposition and his intentions are clear. He was young and immature then and anybody could have fallen for the manipulation from those world powers.”

In total, Evra managed to represent Les Bleus 81 times after making his senior debut in August 2004.