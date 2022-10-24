Paul Onuachu becomes leading scorer in Belgium

Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, has climbed to the top of Belgian league top scorer’s chart following the brace he scored away as Genk defeated Royal Antwerp 3-1 yesterday evening.
Apart from Genk moved four points clear at the top of the Belgian Division A league, the two goals were the second straight brace by Onuachu. He scores another brace earlier to now put his goals at eight in five games for Genk this campaign.
Bryan Hayden opened scoring for Genk in the 13th minute, while Onuachu added the second 20 minutes later.
Vincent Janssen halved the deficit for Antwerp just before halftime.
However, Onuachu had the last laugh as he powered home a header off the post midway into the second half. Genk now have 37 points from 14 matches.
Elsewhere, in the Italian Serie A, Ola Aina scored opening goal as Torino went away to beat Udinese 2-1.
Another Super Eagles player, Ademola Lookman played 71 minutes before he was replaced in Atalanta’s 2-0 defeat at home by Lazio
It was the same story with Samuel Chukwueze who played 62 minutes as Villarreal waited till the added minutes to subdue Almeria 2-1.
In the Premier League, Joe Aribo was efficient as hosts Southampton dent Arsenal’s title push with a deserving draw at Saint Mary ground on Sunday afternoon.
In the second tier English Championship, Super Eagles’ Vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, scored the third goal in Watford’s 4-0 win demolition of Luton Town in a match that saw the return of Samuel Kalu who played a part in the win for the Hornets.
The win did not in any way lifted the Championship side from the middle of the pack as they languished in the eighth position and still far away from the prospect of promotion into the elite division or possible Play-off.
