Paul Pogba admits he paid a witch doctor

The Paul Pogba case is in the hands of two judges, while the Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial investigation into the extortion the current Juventus player claims he is suffering at the hands some family members, childhood friends and criminals.

In Pogba’s second court hearing, the footballer denies having called a witch doctor to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappe to get him injured, as his brother Mathias accused him of doing.

Pogba’s version is that it is true that he paid money to a witch doctor, but he did it to help a humanitarian association and not to bewitch Mbappe, according to Franceinfo.

Pogba said he is convinced that his older brother Mathias is acting under pressure from gangsters to harm him.

Franceinfo reports that in recent times Pogba has changed his phone number twice to escape the harassment of his extortionists, but to no avail.

Pogba eventually paid 98,915 euros of the 13 million euros demanded by his extortionists.

The French press reports that the gunmen first demanded 13 million euros and then demanded an immediate payment of 3 million euros.

FranceInfo published that Pogba, unable to withdraw the three million from the bank, ended up paying 98,915 euros.

The Sun reports that among the gang that extorted him, Pogba recognised childhood friends from his neighbourhood and assured the police that his brother Pogba was among the alleged conspirators.

In his interrogation before the police, the current Juventus player explained that he had always been very close to his childhood friends and had tried to help them in their financial difficulties.

Paul Pogba said it all went wrong when he had to evict one of those friends from his Manchester home.

The footballer discovered that he had spent 198,000 euros on one of his credit cards.