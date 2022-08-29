Paul Pogba’s brother among suspects involved in £11 million blackmail of Juventus star

Mathias Pogba, brother to Juventus midfielder, has been linked to an £ 11 million blackmail scheme to release compromising videos of his brother, Paul Pogba.

Earlier, Paul reportedly told French police about an alleged plot to extort a large sum of money by a gang that dragged him to his Paris apartment and threatened him with assault rifles.

The former United star claimed the men demanded protection money for service rendered during his stay at Old Trafford and beyond.

The incident came after Mathias’s apparent video publication in four different languages threatening great revelations about the Juventus star.

Salut à tous, je viens de rejoindre Twitter car j'ai soudainement eu envie de m'exprimer et prochainement je crois que je vais bien me lâcher ! Alors suivez moi et tenez-vous prêt !

👇🏿 La vidéo complète est sur insta

August 27, 2022

In a brief statement signed by Pauls’s mother, Yeo Moriba, and the family lawyer expressed disappointment in the social media video confirming prior extortion attempts by Mathias.

“Unfortunately, Mathias Pogba’s recent social media posts come as no surprise and follow other attempts over a prolonged period of time to try to extort money from Paul Pogba,” it read.

“The facts have been reported to the Italian and French police a month ago and there will be no further comment on the ongoing investigations.

“Paul Pogba’s lawyers, Yeo Moriba (mother of Mathias and Paul) and Rafaela Pimenta.”

Judicial sources in Paris confirmed on Sunday that an investigation for ‘attempted extortion in an organised gang’ has been opened. On Sunday night a source close to the case told the Franceinfo news outlet that Pogba’s ‘big brother and childhood friends are all named as suspects.

However, Mathais would go on to deny these claims on his Twitter handle in a series of tweets and accusing Paul of being a “hypocrite” and involved in “witchcraft”

Kylian, à présent tu comprends? J'ai rien de négatif contre toi, mes dires sont pour ton bien, tout est vrai et avéré, le marabou est connu! Désolé de ce frère, un soi disant musulman à fond dans la sorcellerie, il n'est jamais bon d'avoir un hypocrite et un traître près de soi! August 28, 2022

