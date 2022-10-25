Pep Guardiola: I will never forget Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has paid tribute to captain Ilkay Gundogan.
Ahead of Tuesday’s Group G clash with Borussia Dortmund, Gundogan’s former club, Guardiola highlighted the veteran’s qualities.
“Gundogan was the first player we signed when I became a manager [at City in 2016]. It is a pleasure to work with people like Ilkay,” Guardiola said.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Ola Aina scores in Torino’s 2-1 win vs Udinese
- Costa Rica’s Orlando Galo suspended by FIFA for doping violation
- FIFA World Cup feat: RSDF doles out cash to Flamingos, hails NFF
- U17WWC: Nigeria’s Flamingos tackle Colombia for final spot
- Erik Ten Hag: Casemiro ‘very important’ to Manchester United
- Barcelona boss: I tell Ousmane Dembele to always attack the fullback
- Carlo Ancelotti: Current Real Madrid crop the ‘best ever’ squad
- FA condemns homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Chelsea
- Sports minister urges IMC to resuscitate NPFL
- 2022WWC: Canada boss labels Super Falcons as ‘tough opponent’
“I will never forget him. For me personally and for the team, he is an incredible football player, always grounded.
“He likes to be second position and always you can rely on him 100%. He gave us the Premier League. He can play holding midfielder and attacking midfielder. He is so smart, can talk about the world.
“That is why he was voted by his mates as captain. We are incredibly happy with the decision we made to have him.
“In the first year he had an ACL injury but from the second season when we started winning the titles, he was there. It’s a joy to have these human beings with you.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner as Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool
- Karim Benzema: Ballon d’Or represents my life, my career, my story
- Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool title message to Jurgen Klopp
- 2023WWC: Super Falcons to face Australia, Ireland, Canada
- FIFA boss says broadcasters offer ‘100 times less’ for Women’s World Cup
- Graham Potter: Chelsea braced for tough test against improved Manchester United
- Lionel Messi: Argentina fear no one at World Cup
- Former Japan star Masato Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32
- U17WWC: Nigeria defeat USA to reach World Cup semi finals
- Chelsea unlikely to join the new Super League – co-owner