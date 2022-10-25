Pep Guardiola: I will never forget Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has paid tribute to captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Group G clash with Borussia Dortmund, Gundogan’s former club, Guardiola highlighted the veteran’s qualities.

“Gundogan was the first player we signed when I became a manager [at City in 2016]. It is a pleasure to work with people like Ilkay,” Guardiola said.

“I will never forget him. For me personally and for the team, he is an incredible football player, always grounded.

“He likes to be second position and always you can rely on him 100%. He gave us the Premier League. He can play holding midfielder and attacking midfielder. He is so smart, can talk about the world.

“That is why he was voted by his mates as captain. We are incredibly happy with the decision we made to have him.

“In the first year he had an ACL injury but from the second season when we started winning the titles, he was there. It’s a joy to have these human beings with you.”