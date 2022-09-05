Football

Pep Guardiola: Manuel Akanji ready for Manchester City debut

September 5, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
Manchester City have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.1

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes new signing Manuel Akanji is ready to make his debut for the club.

Akanji joined the Premier League champions from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund last week.

The centre-back will be in City’s travelling party for Tuesday’s Champions League group stage opener against Sevilla.

Asked whether the defender would travel to Andalusia, the boss responded: “I think so. He feels good.

“He couldn’t be here [against Aston Villa] because he had a baby born, so congratulations to him, his wife and family.

“[But] he is ready, he came back really well from Dortmund.

“He’s trained one day. Friday afternoon he flew to his wife.

“I think today [Saturday] or tomorrow [Sunday] he is coming back to Manchester.”

