Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang accepts Chelsea’s three-year offer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Chelsea, an option that Barcelona are now studying carefully, as the final price of the deal has yet to be agreed between the two sides.

The 33-year-old striker could leave the Nou Camp as early as this summer and head back to the Premier League.

Although he has only just arrived at Barcelona, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on his way out of the Camp Nou. The 33-year-old striker does not count for Xavi Hernandez and the Catalan giants are looking to cash in on his possible departure.

Aubameyang joined Barça in January 2022, after ending his time at Arsenal. Since then, the Gabon international has played 24 official matches as a ‘Cule’ and scored 13 goals.

These figures do not seem to be good enough for Barça, who are looking to sell the former Borussia Dortmund player in order to reduce the number of players in their squad and are considering Chelsea’s offer.

The Blues are interested in signing the experienced striker, for whom they have already offered up to 19 million euros. In fact, at a press conference Thomas Tuchel left the door open at Stamford Bridge for the striker: “Until the end of the market, there are possibilities of signing”.

And about this possible arrival of ‘Auba’ to the English club has now spoken the newspaper ‘Sport’, which assures that the player has already given his approval to the three-year offer of the London team, which also offers him a higher salary than he receives with the Catalans, an option that he welcomes in order to continue his career as a professional.

However, the aforementioned media outlet also clarifies that there is still no agreement between Barça and Chelsea on the final price of the deal, and that the Catalan side still insist that they do not want to include Marcos Alonso in the operation.