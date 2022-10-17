Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Alexandre Lacazette was shocked when I joined Chelsea

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims that former Arsenal teammate Alexandre Lacazette was shocked to learn about his move back to the Premier League.
The 33-year-old surprisingly returned to England from Barcelona in the summer, despite having only signed for the Catalan giants six months earlier.
The Gabon international felt that he would get more game time at Chelsea, and he had unfinished business with the Premier League.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Aubameyang says he received a message from Lacazette after his move.
He was asked if the message said good luck, and he responded: “Nah. No! Even before when he just heard the rumours, he was like, ‘Nah. Really?’”
He then added that Lacazette was one of his favorite teammates.
“If I have to choose one, I think it’s Lacazette,” he said when asked.
“For sure, because in bad times he helped me a lot.”