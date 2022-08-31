Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered broken jaw during robbery

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is believed to have suffered a broken jaw after being struck on the chin with an iron bar during a terrifying robbery at his family home.

The Barcelona striker may require surgery to repair his injuries, which are now a complicating factor in a transfer to Chelsea prior to Thursday’s deadline.

Aubameyang was reportedly assaulted by a group of four men and threatened with firearms and iron bars in front of his wife Alysha Behague and their two terrified children in the early hours of Monday morning.

Talks are ongoing over the 33-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge but there isn’t yet an agreement between Barcelona and Chelsea in place, or personal terms agreed with the former Arsenal striker.

The Athletic report that Aubameyang would not be able to play right away if he does sign for Chelsea because of the facial injury.

Aubameyang may need surgery to fix the issue more quickly that if the jaw was left to heal naturally.

However, it isn’t expected that the issue will lead to the collapse of the deal with Barcelona urgently needing to sell players and Chelsea in desperate need of a new forward.

A loan move to the west London club cannot be ruled out, however, with negotiations ongoing ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline on Thursday night.