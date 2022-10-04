Premier League clubs set to introduce foreign transfer limits

Clubs in the Premier League are hoping for new rules to come into play regarding the signing of foreign players.

The Premier League has been subject to stricter requirements in this area since Brexit, which led to Britain’s departure from the European Union.

However, The Athletic reported that clubs “want to relax restrictions on signing foreign players” in the near future.

The issue was brought up during a recent meeting where reps from every Premier League club were present.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham also attended the meeting on September 21, while there were positive talks on this matter.

A specific policy change is not yet clear, but there are expected to be developments in the coming weeks and months.