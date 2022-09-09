Premier League & EFL fixtures postponed after Queen Elizabeth’s demise

The Premier League and English Football League have confirmed all matches this weekend have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday the long-serving monarch passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96.

A statement from the Premier League reads: “At a meeting this morning [Friday], Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”