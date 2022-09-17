PSG advisor Luis Campos rubbishes Neymar exit rumours

Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos has revealed the club were never interested in selling Neymar during the summer transfer window.

During a hectic summer in which Kylian Mbappe finally signed a new contract and Christophe Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach, there were rumblings of a potential Parc des Princes exit for Neymar.

However, he has started the season in electric form, outperforming superstars Mbappe and Lionel Messi, and Campos said the Brazilian was never close to leaving, also rubbishing rumours of a rift with Mbappe.

He told RMC: “Neymar is a very good player, he always arrives on time, he’s never missed a training session, except once as he was in a bit of pain. He is committed to the team and the club’s project.

“Neymar was never close to leaving PSG. Rumours on Neymar this summer were completely fake – also, saying that [Kylian] Mbappé wanted Ney to be sold is another big fake news.

“Neymar is 100 per cent part of our project.”

Neymar has contributed eight goals and six assists in seven Ligue 1 appearances so far this season, also featuring in their two Champions League wins over Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

PSG are next in action on Sunday when they visit Lyon, who sit fifth in France’s top flight but have lost their last two matches.