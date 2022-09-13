PSG considering extending Lionel Messi’s contract by two more years

Ever since Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, the global superstar has been linked with a return to Spotify Camp Nou. The speculations have continued to gather pace in recent months as the 35-year-old has entered the final year of his contract in France.

Indeed, Messi had signed a two-year contract with PSG when he joined them on a free transfer. There is an option for a twelve-month extension if the Argentine icon agrees to it. But, over the past few months, a return to Barcelona has been touted heavily.

President Joan Laporta has himself launched the charm offensive, insisting in several interviews that Messi’s chapter at Barcelona is still not over. Manager Xavi Hernandez is also open to having his former teammate back at the club for one last song.

To that end, Barcelona have been working towards mending their relationship with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner after the handling of his exit from the club last year.

The Blaugrana reportedly want to re-sign Messi next year, no matter what. However, PSG do not intend to go down without a fight as they try to keep hold of the Argentina captain beyond 2023.

Indeed, as reported by Loic Tanzi of L’Equipe (h/t Mundo Deportivo), the Ligue 1 champions are exploring the feasibility of extending Messi’s contract for two more years.

Les Parisiens are said to be extremely happy with his impact at the club and the level of his performances and want to keep him around for two more years.

However, Messi is currently not focusing on his future and his sights set on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Only after the quadrennial extravaganza is out of the way will he start discussions over his contract and future situation.

With Barcelona keen on bringing Messi back and PSG intent on keeping hold of him, it will be interesting to see what the 35-year-old icon will decide come the summer of 2023.