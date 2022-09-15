PSG star Neymar calls out referee after being booked for celebration vs Maccabi Haifa

Neymar was fuming after being booked for doing his trademark celebration duringParis Saint-Germain’s match against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday evening.

PSG fielded a very strong lineup for their Champions League clash with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi forming a formidable attack.

But it was the Israeli side that took the lead in the 24th minute through Tjaronn Chery.

PSG fought back and turned the game on its head courtesy of goals from Messi and Mbappe.

Neymar then made the points safe for the French giants as he found the net in the 88th minute.

The Brazilian has been celebrating goals this season by putting his hands on top of his head while sticking out his tongue.

As Neymar explained in July, per Marca, the gesture is a message to his critics.

He did the same after he scored his 11th goal of the season against Maccabi Haifa.

But referee Daniel Siebert was not amused. The German referee decided to book Neymar, which left the PSG fuming.

Siebert is the first referee to show Neymar a yellow card for doing the celebration.

Neymar protested the decision, as did some of his teammates, but the yellow card stood.

Neymar sent a series of tweets directed at Siebert after the game.

Posting an image of his celebration, Neymar wrote: “I’m asking now, okay?”

The 30-year-old called out Siebert for showing a lack of respect in another tweet.

He vented: “Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing can’t happen. I take the yellow for simply not having done anything and I continue to be harmed. And the judge? Not even to say he was wrong, he will! A lot of lack of respect.”

While he said ‘football is getting more and more boring’ in an Instagram video.

“Another victory, congratulations, but we’re still going, right? Celebration, yellow, one more for the ‘NJ’ list. It’s just me that these things happen. Next time, I’ll let the referees know that I’m going to do it [really]” He said, per UOL Sport.

Neymar clearly doesn’t think there is anything wrong with his celebration.

He’ll next be in action on Sunday when PSG take on Lyon in their Ligue 1 clash at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Neymar do his trademark celebration once again if he gets on the scoresheet.