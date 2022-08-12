Football

PSG in ‘talks’ with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

August 12, 2022
Agency
Marcus Rashford wants to be given the chance to establish himself in his favoured role on the left side of attack under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Paris Saint-Germain have been open about wanting three more new signings before the transfer window closes.

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier also explained that among those was the desire to bring in a forward.

The French champions have already sealed the services of Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele, Hugo Ekitike, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes during the off-season.

PSG have opened talks with Marcus Rashford’s representatives about joining the Ligue 1 club from Manchester United, according to L’Equipe.

The England international striker is contracted with United until 2023, having signed a four-year deal in 2019 with the option to extend by a further year.

Sky Sports, however, claims that PSG are unlikely to follow up on their initial interest, having first enquired about Rashford last week.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Ogun 2023: NANS, NAOSS flay Ibikunle Amosun’s comment against Dapo Abiodun

Related Stories