Qatar 2022: Ghana gives up on Nketiah’s switch of allegiance for World Cup

Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) have given up on their attempts to persuade Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah to switch allegiance to Ghana and possibly play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Nketiah will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he has declined the Black Stars’ invitation after he couldn’t get a call-up to the Three Lions of England ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
According to Ghanasoccernet, Nketiah indicated his interest to play for the Black Stars in August, prompting the GFA to make moves to secure his services.
Nketiah who was born in Britain is England’s all-time U-21 top scorer with 16 goals in 17 games.
