Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli pushed back following Queen’s demise

Rangers and Napoli‘s Champions League tie has been delayed by a day over limited police resources following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, UEFA has confirmed.

The pair were set to play their second group stage encounter on September 13, having got their campaigns underway last week with defeat to Ajax and victory over Liverpool respectively.

But now the duo will see their game postponed by 24 hours in order to facilitate a lack of officers amid a nationwide shuffle following the monarch’s passing, aged 96, at her Balmoral home on September 8.

In addition, Napoli fans will not be allowed to travel to the match, while Rangers supporters in turn will be barred from making the trip to Italy for the return fixture later this year.

“The UEFA Champions League tie between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli, originally to be played on Tuesday 13 September, has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00CET,” read a UEFA statement.

“This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“In addition, it was agreed to also postpone the UEFA Youth League game between both teams from Tuesday 13 September to Wednesday 14 September at 15.00CET.

“Away fans will not be authorised at the games, and as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers’ fans will not be authorised for the return legs in Naples.

“UEFA urges fans not to travel and to respect this extraordinary situation.”

The news casts further doubt on a return to action next weekend for football across Britain, with the Premier League potentially facing a double-weekend blackout ahead of the state funeral on September 19.