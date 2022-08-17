Rangers skipper James Tavernier signs new long-term contract

Rangers captain James Tavernier has reaffirmed his commitment to the Scottish Premiership giants by signing a new long-term deal.

The 30-year-old is into his eighth season at Ibrox and has been a regular in each of those, during which time he has helped Rangers win four trophies.

Tavernier, the last remaining player from Rangers’ time in the lower divisions of Scottish football, was only under contract until the end of next season.

However, Rangers announced on Wednesday that the right-back has agreed fresh terms on a deal that will take him to a decade in Glasgow.

“I just want to spend more years here and have that security,” Tavernier, who has made 353 appearances for Rangers, told the club’s official website.

“It is such a great place to play football and I can’t wait to see what the coming years have to bring.

“I am settled here, my family are settled here, so it was a no-brainer to get the contact extension over the line.”

Tavernier skippered Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title two seasons ago and led the team in last season’s Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

He previously represented the likes of Newcastle, Carlisle, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Wigan and Bristol City.