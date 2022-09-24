Raphinha reveals help from Juve defender Danilo in Brazil debut

Barcelona winger Raphinha reveals how Juventus defender Danilo helped him in his Brazil debut a year ago.

The ex-Leeds winger made his senior debut with his national team in October 2021 and is now tipped to make the team for the 2022 World Cup.

During an interview with the Brazilian YouTuber Fui Clear, Raphinha revealed how Juventus defender Danilo helped him in his debut with the national team.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

“When you get the ball, go ahead and try to dribble them, I’ll be here to protect you. If you lose the ball, I’ll recover it and give it to you, so you can try again.”

Brazil were 1-0 down against Venezuela at the break but eventually managed a 3-1 win with Raphinha delivering two assists in the second half.

The 25-year-old has an Italian passport and was also considered by the FIGC in the past, but he only wanted to play for his country. Raphinha has three goals in nine appearances with his national team.

Danilo, 31, made his senior Brazil debut in 2011 and has scored one goal in 45 appearances.