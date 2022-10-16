Rasheedat Ajibade hits four as Atletico Madrid cruise to 5-0 win

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade was hot as her team Atletico Madrid de Femenino ran out 5-0 victory against Recreativo de Huelva Femeni.
Ajibade continued her superb form in front of goal as she began another journey to laying claim to the goalscoring queen of the team.
Her first goal came in the 26th minute through a Ludmila Da Silva assist before the second in the 51st minute. Huelva has been stubborn for large periods in the game but were soon nailed in the second half conceding four times.
Silva’s goal didn’t come until the 70th minute to give Atletico the third of the game. Ajibade nailed Huelva’s coffin by grabbing a fourth in the 88th minute and further compounded their woes in the 90th minute.
The Super Falcons star has stood out this season for her creative and attacking brilliance and has also been an ever-present in the national team.
Ajibade until this weekend hadn’t scored in the league but she now has as many goals in as many games all on a single afternoon.
Atletico are currently third on the log behind Barcelona and Levante.