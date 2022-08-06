Real Madrid want to beat Atletico to Iker Bravo

17 year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker Iker Bravo, could cause a war in Madrid. According to ‘Marca’, as well as Atletico’s interest in the player, city rivals Real Madrid also want him and are trying to beat them to the player.

Atletico are thinking about the future. Enrique Cerezo said in Nahuel Molina’s presentation that, with the right-back, they had the player they needed for the 2022-23 campaign. Therefore, they have now got the squad they need for this season.

Iker Bravo could have place in the Atletico XI in the long term. Atletico, according to the latest information are reportedly interested in this 17 year-old young talent from Bayer Leverkusen on loan.

The striker is making the difference in Germany and, according to ‘Marca’, Atletico are not the only ones fighting for his signing. The paper says that Iker Bravo’s name is now on Real Madrid’s agenda. There will be a Madrid derby for the attacker’s signing.

Madrid’s plan is to give Iker Bravo a place at Castilla, the club’s B team. Then, if everything goes well, like others such as Vinicius, he would play in the first team.

Atletico, this same source says, had made good progress on his signing until Real Madrid came o0nto the scene. Right now, everything has stopped because of Madrid’s sudden interest, which could see Atletico’s efforts come to nothing.