Real Madrid defeat Eintracht Frankfurt to secure fifth Super Cup title

Real Madrid on Wednesday defeated Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to emerge 2022 UEFA Super Cup champions.

Madrid have now won a fifth UEFA Super Cup title, equaling Barcelona and AC Milan.

In Wednesday’s tie played at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland, goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema sealed Madrid’s first Super Cup title since 2017.

The game was the first European club competitions match featuring the Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT).

Frankfurt had the first big chance on 14 minutes as Daichi Kamada was sent through on goal, but his low left foot strike was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid could have gone ahead on 17 minutes after Federico Valverde sent a brilliant low cross in from the right flank, Benzema laid it for Vinícius, but Tuta cleared the ball off the line.

Madrid took the lead on 37 minutes thanks to Alaba who slotted home after he was left unmarked.

Ten minutes into the second half Vinicius almost made it 2-0 from a cross from Ferland Mendy but the Brazilian’s effort took a deflection before it was saved by Kevin Trapp.

In the 61st minute Casemiro launched a powerful strike from range on his weaker foot which came off the crossbar.

Madrid doubled their lead in the 65th minute through Benzema who slammed home Vinicius’ cross.

With two minutes left Frankfurt almost reduced the deficit but a low strike towards goal was blocked by a Madrid player.